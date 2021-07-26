Analysts Expect Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Biotech.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,679. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

