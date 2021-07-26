Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

