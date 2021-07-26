Analysts Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) PT at €315.31

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €315.31 ($370.96).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ADS traded up €5.50 ($6.47) during trading on Friday, hitting €317.80 ($373.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,925 shares. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €302.97.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

