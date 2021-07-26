Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $11.63

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE LADR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 11,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,942.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,121 shares of company stock valued at $574,580 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

