Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $64.73

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 799,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,452.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.