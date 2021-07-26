Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $71.25

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,673,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 208,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,364. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

