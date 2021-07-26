Analyzing Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial and The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.40 $24.70 million $1.42 14.65 The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.58 $3.62 billion $4.01 12.46

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 27.79% 12.91% 1.44% The Bank of New York Mellon 22.86% 9.27% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capstar Financial and The Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 8 0 2.67

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $52.23, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

