Analyzing Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and NanoVibronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -2.58 NanoVibronix $620,000.00 101.50 -$4.33 million N/A N/A

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and NanoVibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% NanoVibronix -1,359.80% -361.36% -151.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

