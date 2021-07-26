Analyzing Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Electricité de France shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Unrivaled Brands and Electricité de France, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Electricité de France 2 0 7 0 2.56

Risk & Volatility

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electricité de France has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Electricité de France’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.59 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Electricité de France $78.85 billion 0.50 $742.49 million $0.14 17.82

Electricité de France has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Electricité de France’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86% Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electricité de France beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public electricity distribution networks; operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks; and services and produces equipment and fuel for nuclear reactors. In addition, it is involved in commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. The company serves 38.9 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. ElectricitÃ© de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, ElectricitÃ© de France S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Edf Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.