Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Angi reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI remained flat at $$12.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

