Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.