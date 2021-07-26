Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
