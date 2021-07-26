APA Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -303.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

