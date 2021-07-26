Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.79 million, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

