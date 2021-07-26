AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $12.81. 25,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,502,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

