Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

