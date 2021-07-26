AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $89,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOD opened at $15.93 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

