AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 5,426 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $50.83 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

