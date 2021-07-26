AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

