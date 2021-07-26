AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,545.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $54.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.78, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

