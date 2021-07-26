AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.93.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

