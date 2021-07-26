AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,125 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $6,274,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 153,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

