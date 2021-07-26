AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.