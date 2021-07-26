AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.