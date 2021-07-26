ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $32.12

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.12, but opened at $33.06. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 45,371 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on MT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $117,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.