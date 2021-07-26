ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $32.12

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.12, but opened at $33.06. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 45,371 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on MT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $117,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

