Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

