Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.44.

ASC stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.