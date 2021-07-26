Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,500 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Origin Bancorp worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $944.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

