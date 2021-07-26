Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock opened at $1,127.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.