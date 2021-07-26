Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 93,800 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Infosys were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

