ASGN (ASGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $97.24 on Monday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

