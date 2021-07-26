ASML’s (ASML) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $684.59. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $756.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

