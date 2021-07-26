ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.