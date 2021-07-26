AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $25.26 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.