Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

AGO stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

