Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post $16.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.71 million. Asure Software posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $167.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Asure Software by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Asure Software by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 728,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 561,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

