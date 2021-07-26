Atico Mining Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Investment analysts at M Partners decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atico Mining in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

