Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 409,619 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Atkore by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after buying an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

