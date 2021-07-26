Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Cut to $26.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $32.00 to $26.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $24.67. 8,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,919. The company has a market cap of $501.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

