Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $44.57 on Monday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $741.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,797 shares of company stock valued at $930,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

