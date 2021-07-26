Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $10.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS AEXAY traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23. Atos has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

