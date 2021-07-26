Atwater Malick LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 4.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

CMI traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.47. 16,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.