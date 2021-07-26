Atwater Malick LLC Sells 360 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $210.07. The company had a trading volume of 88,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

