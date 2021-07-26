Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.60 ($87.76).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA traded up €1.24 ($1.46) on Monday, reaching €84.02 ($98.85). The stock had a trading volume of 108,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12-month high of €87.14 ($102.52). The company’s 50-day moving average is €79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.