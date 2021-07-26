Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 79.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.86. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

