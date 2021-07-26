Autonio 24-Hour Volume Tops $207,006.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $207,006.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00037732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00112988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00131758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,375.62 or 1.00001091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00812079 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,276,160 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.