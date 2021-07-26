Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. 1,400,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

