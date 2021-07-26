Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.29. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

