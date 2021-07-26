Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires 44,270 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 19,247.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. 51,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.