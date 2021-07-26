Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Vontier comprises about 0.9% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,499. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

