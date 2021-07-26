Axiom Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,143.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.5% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11,427.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,041,817. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

